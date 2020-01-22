By Trend

In the coming days, Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) will start printing ballots in connection with the early parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 9 in Azerbaijan, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said, Trend reports Jan. 22.

Panahov noted that some of the registered candidates withdrew their candidacies.

“Despite this, 12-13 MP candidates claim one seat,” the CEC chairman said. “Based on the list of 19 political parties, there are more than 260 MP candidates. Representatives of a total of 28 parties are running for MPs.”

