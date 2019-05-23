By Trend

The final stage of the “Anatolian Phoenix-2019” international search and rescue exercises completed in Turkey’s Konya city, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the last day of the exercises, the helicopter crews and the personnel involved in search and rescue operations fulfilled various tasks.

Four helicopters and approximately 60 servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army participated in the international exercises.

