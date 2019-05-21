By Trend

The negotiations on a new agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU are underway in three spheres, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend News Agency, as part of the “Interview with Sahil Karimli”.

She stressed that the first sphere is connected with politics and security, the second sphere concerns economic and trade issues, the third sphere is called the sectoral cooperation, that is, the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in various sectors.

"The main part of the text of the agreement, about 90 percent, has already been agreed on,” Abdullayeva said. “Today the negotiations on the remaining issues are underway. The date of signing the agreement is not important.”

"The Azerbaijani side has expressed its position, and if this is going to be a detailed document, it should reflect the issues that the Eastern Partnership program countries are interested in," she said.

“The most important issue is related to the territorial integrity,” Abdullayeva said. “The references to the documents adopted following the previous Eastern Partnership Summits were made in the agreement which is being developed. The respect for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty was expressed in these documents."

She added that the main points of the negotiations, which have been held for the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict for many years, are known.

"Today's main problem is that Armenia does not show concrete political will in this issue,” Abdullayeva said.

“If there is political will, if the Armenian armed forces are withdrawn from the occupied Azerbaijani territories and Azerbaijani internally displaced people return to these lands, as it was stressed in the documents on the conflict settlement adopted by international organizations, then specific progress will be achieved, as well as peace and stability will be established in the region."

