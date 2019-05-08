By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Baku Metro, which was put into operation in 1967, will soon be expanded with new stations.

The third station of the violet line of the Baku Metro will be commissioned next year, head of the press service of Baku Metro Bakhtiyar Mammadov told Trend.

He said that currently, work continues on the design of the Khojahasan depot.

“Infrastructure will be constructed behind this station, which will allow the transition of trains from one route to another. This process requires an increase in the number of trains and the partial commissioning of the Khojahasan depot so accelerated work is underway on the design of this part of the depot,” he noted.

Mammadov added that this year the construction of the second tunnel from the Avtovagzal station to the Khojahasan depot has started and noted that the first tunnel was built last year. He said that in the coming months, the construction of the second tunnel will be completed, and other infrastructure works will begin.

On April 19, 2016, the first two stations (Avtovagzal and Memar Ajami) of the violet line of the Baku Metro were put into operation. The distance between these two stations is 2.07 km.

A total of 12 stations are planned to be built on the line. All stations of the violet line are capable of receiving trains consisting of seven railcars.

Speaking about renovation of trains, Mammadov said that starting from July this year, new railcars will be supplied for Baku Metro.

He emphasized that 30 railcars will be delivered this year and these railcars completely meet the requirements of Baku Metro. They are also equipped with air conditioning and electronics that meet other modern standards.

Mammadov also pointed out that the use of old railcars will be stopped after the end of their useful life period.

He further noted that Baku Metro has purchased new ventilation units to improve the air supply of metro stations.

“Two units are being installed at the Gara Garayev station. Five more will be installed in accordance with the plan, including at the stations Memar Ajami, Nizami and in its tunnel,” Mammadov said.

Currently, Baku Metro has 25 stations on three lines – Green, Red and Purple. Baku Metro is 36.63 km in length. By 2030, it is planned to expand the infrastructure of Baku Metro and create a giant underground transport network consisting of 76 stations, six electric depots, and five lines with a total length of 119.1 km.

The fare for using metro is flat-rate, 0.30 manats.

--

Mirsaid Ibrahimzade is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @MirsaidIbrahim1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz