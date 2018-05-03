By Trend

Azerbaijan is interested in Israel's experience in developing the non-oil sector of the economy, Azerbaijan's Taxes Minister Mikail Jabbarov said at a ceremony in Baku on May 2 on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the State of Israel.

"Azerbaijan and Israel have achieved significant success in bilateral cooperation. We successfully cooperate in such sectors as armament, agriculture and tourism, and we hope for deepening cooperation in economic diversification," Jabbarov said.

He further conveyed President Ilham Aliyev's congratulations to the people of Israel on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the State of Israel, noting that the friendship between the peoples of Israel and Azerbaijan has historical roots.

"Azerbaijan has played the role of a stronghold of multiculturalism for many years. We have become a home for representatives of various religions and peoples. And the people of Israel also have always felt comfortably in Azerbaijan, where there is no and has never been a room for anti-Semitism," the minister said.

He also voiced confidence that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel will only expand in the future, as the increasing trade turnover between the two countries shows.