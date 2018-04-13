By Trend

A solo exhibition of well-known photographer Reza Deghati has been launched at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening of the exhibition arranged in the center`s park.

Addressing the event, Reza Deghati hailed tolerance in Azerbaijan. He thanked Azerbaijan`s Fist Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva for support. The photographer said he will launch his exhibition of works on Azerbaijan at the Heydar Aliyev Center in a month.

Participants of the event viewed the exhibition, which features 60 photographs taken by Reza Deghati in Azerbaijan, France, Egypt, Turkey, China, Afghanistan and other countries in different years.

Reza Deghati for the first time visited Azerbaijan in 1987. In 1997, he lived in Azerbaijan for several months and traveled across the country taking pictures of ordinary people in their everyday life, customs and traditions of various people. Reza has covered much of the globe for National Geographic Magazine. Several films about Reza's work have been produced by National Geographic Television, most notably Frontline Diaries, which won an Emmy Award in 2002. Reza's photographs have been exhibited in major cities throughout the world. War+Peace (2009), an exhibit featuring thirty years-worth of Reza's photojournalistic adventures, was held at the Caen Memorial (Peace Museum) in Normandy, France. One World, One Tribe (2006), was the National Geographic Museum's first outdoor exhibition in Washington D.C, and Reza's landmark exhibition in Paris, drew a million visitors.

---

