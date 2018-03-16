By Trend

The countries neighboring the Black Sea and Caspian Sea more need Azerbaijan’s positive experience in the issues of multiculturalism, according to the welcome letter of Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.

Dancila’s letter was read out at the 6th Global Baku Forum by Romanian Deputy Prime Minister Anna Birchall.

"Here at the intersection of East and West, Azerbaijan plays an important role as a reliable regional player with a multicultural society,” the letter said. “I believe that Azerbaijan has important experience [in this field] that it can share with us. Our region more needs such positive experience."

“Together it is possible to find the right solution to today's problems,” the letter said. “Today, it is necessary to make more efforts to ensure and strengthen the inclusiveness of our society.”

The 6th Global Baku Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, kicked off on March 15 with the support of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

The three-day forum is attended by presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers of many countries, including President of Albania Ilir Meta, President of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov, President of Moldova Igor Dodon, President of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Palestinian Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Abu Amr, Deputy Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mirko Sarovic and Romanian Vice Prime Minister Ana Birchall and others.

Moreover, about 500 guests, including former presidents and heads of governments, well-known public and political figures who are the members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, are participating in the 6th Global Baku Forum.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz