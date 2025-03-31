Germany’s ambassador summoned over controversial Instagram post by German President

31 March 2025 23:57 (UTC+04:00)

On March 31, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to our country, Ralf Horlemann, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Ministry, during the meeting, a strong protest was expressed regarding a post on the official Instagram page of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who shared the “flag” of the illegitimate regime established in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied territories during his visit to Armenia. This act was seen as a violation of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

It was emphasized that during his visit to the region, this overt political provocation was unacceptable, and the German side must publicly apologize for the post.

It was pointed out that this action by the German President contradicts the statements supporting Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and the ongoing peace process.

Additionally, it was noted that when discussing the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region, the disregard for the rights of more than one million Azerbaijanis forcibly displaced from Azerbaijan’s previously occupied territories and Armenia was another indicator of a biased attitude toward our country.

It was reminded that Azerbaijan had resolved the nearly 30-year-long conflict through military and political means, restored its territorial integrity and historical justice, and that the conflict is a thing of the past. The German side was also reminded that there is no administrative entity called “Nagorno-Karabakh” in Azerbaijan. It was stressed that when referring to our territories, it is necessary to avoid using non-existent, politically biased, and fictitious names.