By Trend

Azerbaijani veterans of the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945) sent appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the recent death of 19-year-old Vekil Abdullayev, an ethnic Azerbaijani born in Russia, Trend reports.

“We’re appealing to you as a wise politician who can prevent the loss of our gains for the sake of common and reliable future, for the sake of the peace that we conquered together and which we must preserve for our grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” the appeal of the authors said.

“We believe that in the name of the highest justice, all participants in the story of the murder of an ethnic Azerbaijani born in Russia, 19-year-old Vekil Abdullayev, will be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” they noted.

The incident took place on May 28 near the village of Moshkovo. According to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the traffic police officers stopped the car for speeding, in which the victim was, after being pursued. When the law enforcement officers caught up with the offenders, the young people ran out of the cars and rushed in all directions, but they managed to detain one of the fugitives, after which a scuffle ensued. Abdullayev came to the rescue, who was shot in the head by policeman Alexander Gusev.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz