By Trend

The Italian embassy in Azerbaijan expressed condolences to the families of journalists who died as a result of the mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district, Trend reports on June 4 referring to the message of the embassy on Facebook.

“We are truly saddened to learn of the death of three people, including one government official and two journalists, Siraj Abishov and Magerram Ibrahimov, due to a landmine in Kelbajar district,” the message said. “The press continues to pay a high price to war and its consequences. Our heartfelt condolences go to their loved ones.”

As a result, three people, namely, cameraman of AzTV channel Siraj Abishov, an employee of AZERTAC news agency Maharram Ibrahimov, deputy representative of the executive power of Kalbajar district in the administrative-territorial district of Susuzlug village Arif Aliyev, were killed. Four people were wounded and were hospitalized.

These journalists filmed settlements destroyed by the Armenian Armed Forces in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation.

