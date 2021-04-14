By Trend

The fact that Armenia doesn’t provide Azerbaijan with mine maps is the humiliation of the international law, former US ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza told Trend.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops. Armenia has not yet provided Azerbaijan with maps of the minefields on the liberated territories.

Bryza said Armenia is obligated, under international law, to provide these mine maps.

He also said that Azerbaijan is ready to turn the new page and leave the war behind and look for ways to come together where Azerbaijanis and Armenians can live together, but Armenian political system will not allow that.

Thus, people in Armenia who are proposing or agreeing to cooperate with Azerbaijan, which do exist, even in the government, get politically attacked as being traitors.

Trend presents the video:

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz