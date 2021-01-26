By Vafa Ismayilova

A senior officer has said that 27 servicemen of the Azerbaijani engineering troops have been killed during the recent Nagorno-Karabakh War war with Armenia.

The deputy head of the engineering and reinforcement work department of the Azerbaijani Engineering Troops, Colonel Jeyhun Jafarov, made the remarks in an interview with journalists.

He added that 143 servicemen of the engineering troops were wounded during the battles. Over 30 servicemen of the engineering troops were awarded orders and over 400 servicemen were awarded medals for the heroism and bravery shown during the Nagorno-Karabakh War.

Azerbaijan’s losses in the 44-day war with Armenia is 2,855, according to the information provided by Azerbaijani Defence Ministry on January 18. In addition, 50 Azerbaijani soldiers are still missing.

Armenia and Azerbaijan started the second war over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region on September 27. Six weeks of fighting ended with the singing of a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10.

The deal stipulates the exchange of prisoners as well as bodies of soldiers following the war. The peace agreement also stipulated the return of Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions to Azerbaijan’s control. Before the signing of the agreement, Azerbaijan had liberated around 300 city centres, settlements and villages, including historic Shusha city.

