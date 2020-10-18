By Trend

An operational headquarters has been established as part of the National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) since September 27 this year, Trend reports with reference to the statement by the chief of the operational headquarters of the ANAMA National Agency Idris Ismayilov statement at today's briefing.

"Until today, about 600 complaints have been received, about 200 unexploded ordnance and ammunition have been found," he said.

