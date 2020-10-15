By Trend

Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai, Trend reports on Oct. 15 referring to the parliament.

The speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of relations with authoritative international structures, including the UN.

Gafarova emphasized that the UN Baku office actively participates in the events which are held in the country.

Touching upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Gafarova stressed that four resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council related to this conflict have not been implemented up till now. While ignoring the UN’s decisions, Armenia continues its aggressive policy.

Almost 30-year activity of the OSCE Minsk Group has not yielded any results, Armenia continues to make its provocations, which leads to the escalation of the situation in the region.

The Azerbaijani parliament sent the appeals to the parliaments of a number of countries, influential international organizations in connection with the current situation.

Gafarova stressed that Azerbaijan supports the solution of the problem within the international law, in accordance with the principle of the territorial integrity of countries, while Armenia demonstrates to the whole world that it does not recognize the international law.

Isaczai once again stressed the UN’s position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and expressed hope for the rapid settlement of the conflict.

The UN resident coordinator also approved Azerbaijan's initiatives and work in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The UN Office in Baku maintains constant contact with TABIB on this issue and a plan of activities to be jointly conducted with Azerbaijan in the coming years is being prepared.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged the views on the prospects for cooperation between the UN and Azerbaijan, the ways to resolve regional conflicts and other issues of interest to the parties.

