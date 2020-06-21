By Trend

Appointment of the Armenian war criminal Samvel Babayan as “head” of the so-called “Security Council” of the puppet regime created in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan once again confirms that Armenia is a terrorist state, Azerbaijani political analyst Jeyhun Ahmadli told Trend.

The heroization of war criminals and terrorists is one of the main components of the state policy of Armenia, said Ahmadli.

“As for Samvel Babayan specifically, we know him from his war crimes committed during the Karabakh war. Samvel Babayan, who was born in Khankandi district, has been an active participant in the “Miatsum” separatist movement since 1988, demanding the annexation of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan, who spoke earlier with the notorious dictum of “Karabakh is Armenia”, is still guided by the ideology of the aggressor when choosing the personnel,” the political analyst noted.

“In the 1990s, Samvel Babayan actively participated in military operations against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. He directly supervised the killings of the Azerbaijani civilian population, as well as the military personnel who defended the Azerbaijani land. The appointment of war criminal Samvel Babayan to the high post of the illegal regime once again confirms that Armenia is pursuing a destructive policy that isn’t conducive to peace and security in the region,” he said.

“It once again becomes clear that Armenia has not changed its essence, and behind any step of this country in connection with Nagorno-Karabakh is the task to legitimize the fact of occupation. The aggressor country, which disgraced itself to the whole world with this disgusting intention, must understand that neither the so-called "elections" nor "political activity" in this direction will yield results. The conflict can be resolved only in accordance with international law within the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The document adopted by the European Parliament on June 11, 2020, once again proved that the policy of aggression of Armenia is condemned by the entire international community,” Ahmadli emphasized.

According to international law, Samvel Babayan must answer to Azerbaijani justice for war crimes committed in Nagorno-Karabakh, and must also appear before the international court, the political scientist said.

Ahmadli stressed that the appointment to a high position in the so-called "NKR" of a person who was involved in the killings of Azerbaijanis, once again shows that the Armenian side is interested in maintaining the status quo in the conflict.

