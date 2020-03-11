By Akbar Mammadov

The Russian Federation authorities have reportedly imposed a travel ban on two Armenian separatists in Azerbaijan’s occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Masis Mayilian and Samvel Babayan will be restricted to enter the Russian Federation’s territory for five years, the Armenian media reported. The ban will remain in place even if Masis Mayilyan is elected as the leader of the regime in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

“This information was not officially confirmed or refuted for the media outlets. The decision is based on political and, perhaps, legal grounds,” an Armenian newspaper wrote.

The Armenian media asked the Russian Federation diplomatic mission in Armenia for clarification. However, the Russian embassy refused to give a clear answer, saying: "We don't comment."

Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan’s breakaway region which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

