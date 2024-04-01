National Strategy for mental health to be prepared, says Minister

1 April 2024 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Based on the Ombudsman's recommendation, seven clinical protocols related to psychiatric institutions were drawn up.

According to Azernews, Health Minister Teymur Musayev said this at a round table on "Mental health and the rights of people suffering from mental illnesses in Azerbaijan".

He noted that the preparation of the National Strategy for mental health, the creation of Treatment Production Labour Workshops for patients treated in psychiatric hospitals, the opening of psycho-social rehabilitation centres, and conducting scientific research in the field of mental health are in the plans of the Ministry of Health.

