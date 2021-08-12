By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,674 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 12.

Some 576 patients have recovered and 14 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 359,732 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 337,021 patients have recovered, 5,109 people have died. Currently, 17,602 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 16,575 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,164,163 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 5,607,591 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 3,287,430 citizens, and the second one to 2,320,161 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 64,280 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

