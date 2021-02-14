By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 128 new COVID-19 cases, 140 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 14 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 232,123 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 226,654 of them have recovered, and 3,180 people have died. Currently, 2,289 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,647 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,501,845 tests have been conducted so far.

---

