By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has detected 347 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 23.

Some 531 patients have recovered and 6 patients have died.

So far, 28,980 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, 20,974 patients have recovered, 391 people have died. Currently, 7,615 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,829 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 658,782 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

