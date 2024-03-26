Solovyov's plan to convince public of his cheap lies fails

26 March 2024 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

EDITORIAL

National conflicts do not occur only because of political and military conflicts. Instigators, that is, propagandists who create political scandals and instigate the conflicts between the two states, play the main role here.

The deepening of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan from time to time and the subsequent regionalization and even globalization have reached the current situation as a result of cheap propaganda and provocations. Of course, those propagandists and provocateurs are involved in certain interests of the parties interested in these cases.

One of those propagandists is Vladimir Solovyov, a well-known Kremlin figure. Solovyov is mostly recognized as the main organizer of controversial polemics, scandalous topics and meaningless shows dedicated to the former Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. Solovyov, who once invited Armenian separatist politicians and former so-called foreign minister of the so-called regime, David Babayan, to his programs, also hosted controversial programs with his colleague Margarita Simoyan, who is a fan of the show like himself.

Solovyov was also an enemy of Azerbaijanism. After the second Garabagh war, such seditious political players, whose dreams were dashed, began to expand their somewhat provocative policies against Azerbaijan. For them, the target serves more purposes than the crux of the matter or fact-finding.

While discussing the causes of the terrorist act that took place at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow few days ago, Solovyov still could not hide his malice and hatred towards Azerbaijan. The Russian TV host shamelessly expressed that Azerbaijan was also a participant in the terrorist act, continuing the disgusting allegations. Such wretched showmen, who submit to all kinds of disgusting orders and sell themselves for money, have always made lying an easy professional habit for themselves.

Solovyov's attribution of ethnic origin to the provocation in Crocus City Hall is an attempt to target Azerbaijanis and Azerbaijan as a whole, to incite ethnic conflict in Russia, and to instill hatred for our compatriots.

His allusions to the Crocus City Hall incident are a continuation of the same incomplete story. His primary goal appears to be undermining the current high level of Azerbaijani-Russian relations.

There are no more people who believe the lies of seditious people like him. After the Patriotic War, Solovyov discredited himself with his false claims and biased statements against Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that Solovyov visited Azerbaijan for the first time in April 2017 and met with President Ilham Aliyev. He cooperated closely with the Azerbaijani media before the Second Garabagh War and made statements to local media organizations regarding Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. However, the geopolitical situation after the Patriotic War caused Solovyov to change his position turning by 180 degrees. He had to show his inner face, which he had hidden until that time.

With this, the Russian TV showman clearly stated that he was financed by Armenians in the truest sense of the word. So, the power of Armenian dram turned Solovyov completely into an enemy character against Azerbaijan. Now he continues his role in the image of an enemy and tries to create discord either with Armenia or between Russia and Azerbaijan. This will not be possible, because such plans are no longer valid for Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz