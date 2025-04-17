Azerbaijan to host Arts Olimpia 2025

17 April 2025 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater will host Arts Olimpia 2025 on May 3-4, Azernews reports. The event is jointly implemented by the Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association.

The competition will be held among various age categories in the following types of art: dance, classical instruments, folk musical instruments, vocals, theater, artistic reading, fashion design and fine arts. The winners will be determined based on the results of the evaluation based on the established criteria. The jury includes Honored Artists and People's Artists of Azerbaijan.

"Registration for the competition was opened on April 8, and applications have already been received from cultural centers and music schools in Baku, as well as from regions such as Yevlakh, Shaki, Agdash and others. The main goal of our competition is to organize useful leisure for young people and create conditions for revealing their talents. We are confident that our support will contribute to the development of young people, the formation of healthy competition, self-confidence and socialization," the statement says.

The registration deadline is April 29, 2025 at 18:00.

We ask all participants to familiarize themselves with the conditions set out in the competition regulations, and then fill out an application and send it to the e-mail specified in the form ([email protected]).

If you also want to become a winner of our competition, hurry to register!

You can get the competition regulations, application form, additional information and answers to possible questions by calling 050-250-22-93.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.