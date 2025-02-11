Cultural scientists discuss country's socio-cultural development [PHOTOS]

11 February 2025 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

Cultural scientific readings themed "Highly Cultured Citizen of Azerbaijan" have taken place at Ataturk Center in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event was co-organized by Azerbaijan Cultural Association "Simurg" and the Azerbaijan Society of Cultural Scientists.

The readings are held for the purpose of civil assistance in the implementation of the new strategy for the socio-cultural development of Azerbaijan, developed by the Culture Ministry, taking into account the need for the harmonious development of the traditional and innovative culture of society.

A person of high culture is considered a national treasure, a strategic renewable resource and the main driving force for the sustainable and safe development of the people and the state.

In a report dedicated to the history of the development of national and world culture, and the role of cultural studies in national development, the chairman of the Azerbaijan Society of Cultural Scientists, Professor Fuad Mammadov, especially emphasized the ideological significance of the statements of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev on the value of culture for national development, the viability of the Azerbaijani people, society and state.

This ideological attitude underlies the attitude of the modern Azerbaijani state he created towards the spiritual culture of the people, and to figures of science, education, literature and art.

The report provided a comparative cultural analysis of the countries of the West and the East. At the same time, emphasis was placed on the patterns and features of the development of the most highly developed countries of the world, associated with the priority development of intellectual culture as the basis of progressive development and the basis of the well-being of society.

Culturologist, Professor Minakhanum Asadova spoke about the formation of cultural studies in the world and analyzed the cultural ideas of scientists, philosophers and historians. The relevance of streamlining issues in Azerbaijan related to the teaching and status of cultural studies as a science of culture, training professional national cultural specialists was emphasized.

Culturologist, Associate Professor Vusala Mammadzade spoke about the achievements of the cultural policy of Azerbaijan over the past 20 years, which have made a great contribution to the development of our national culture and its popularization in the international community. It was noted that there are serious problems in promoting the dissemination of culture in educational institutions and the media. In particular, the demonstration of unethical programs on TV channels has a direct negative impact on the formation of society. She called on the intelligentsia, intellectuals, scientists and teachers to take active measures.

The event was attended by representatives of state and public structures, cultural and scientific figures, creative intelligentsia, who presented a number of reports and expressed their thoughts.

The participants adopted a declaration containing specific scientific recommendations for the development of highly cultured Azerbaijanis, and an appeal to the Culture Ministry and the Higher Attestation Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, asking for assistance in the development of cultural science, education and enlightenment in Azerbaijan, as an important practical factor in the viability of Azerbaijani society, sustainable and safe development of the state.