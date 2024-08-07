National artist participates in Tura-Khan Ethno-Art Symposium [PHOTOS]

7 August 2024 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Tura-Khan Ethno-Art Symposium has successfully concluded in the Republic of Bashkortostan, bringing together participants from different countries, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan was represented at this event by Eldar Babazade, who became the Ambassador of Arts Council Azerbaijan.

The symposium, organized by the Autonomous Non-Commercial Organization "Eurasian Museum of Nomadic Civilizations" with the support of the Bashkortostan Culture Ministry, the Scientific and Production Center for the Protection and Use of Immovable Cultural Heritage Sites of the Republic of Bashkortostan and the Shulgan-Tash Cave Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve, became an important platform for updating traditional types of fine art and promoting the project to create the Eurasian Museum of Nomadic Civilizations.

The symposium brought together 15 recognized and well-known artists from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and several regions of Russia.

Over the course of ten days, they created 24 unique works reflecting the identity and culture of their homeland. Paintings, felt panels, rugs and ceramic slabs created by the participants of the Tura-Khan International Symposium will replenish the collection of the future gallery of the Eurasian Museum of Nomadic Civilizations.

In addition, under the mentorship of Laysan Gilmanova, the artists created a joint felt panel dedicated to the friendship of peoples, and under the guidance of Ekaterina Repnikova, master classes in ceramics were organized as well.

The symposium was held at the cultural heritage site of the Tura-Khan Mausoleum and the Shulgan-Tash Cave Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve, which allowed the participants not only to exchange experiences, but also to immerse themselves in the rich culture and traditions of the region.

The art works presented at the symposium became an important contribution to the development of cultural dialogue and mutual understanding between peoples.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz