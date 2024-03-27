Novruz celebrated at University of Cambridge [PHOTOS]

27 March 2024 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

An event dedicated to the Novruz holiday was held at the University of Cambridge, Azernews reports.

A comprehensive event dedicated to the Novruz holiday was held with the participation of diplomats from Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries, the professorial staff of the university, students specialising in the region, and representatives of international organizations at the University of Cambridge, one of the leading universities in the world, operating near the Holy Jesus College under the Central Asia Forum.

Ambassadors from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to the United Kingdom, as well as an advisor from the Embassy of Kazakhstan, attended the event. The Embassy of Azerbaijan was represented by Counselor Rashad Vahabzade.

Initially, a roundtable was held to discuss positive changes in the region with the participation of diplomats and scholars. Representatives of the respective countries made presentations providing detailed information about their countries. The representative of Azerbaijan spoke about the peace agenda formulated by President Ilham Aliyev in the region and emphasised the cooperation with Turkic-speaking states, highlighting the priority of this cooperation, the organisation of COP-29 in Azerbaijan, the role of the country in European energy security, relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, the contribution of the country to the development of connectivity in the region, the transition to green energy, and other issues.

Following the speeches and presentations, a wide-ranging exchange of ideas took place with the participation of the professorial staff and students of the University of Cambridge, and numerous questions from the audience were answered.

Afterwards, a grand concert was held with the participation of artists from the region. At the concert, talented dancer Sakina Mukhtarova presented Azerbaijani national dances.

It is worth noting that the renowned musician Babek Atash performed "Garabagh Wound" in his distinctive style, followed by musicians representing the brotherly Uzbekistan, Khurshidbek and Dostonjon, who performed the famous "Sarı Gelin" together. The event concluded with the concert program.

