Ganja State Philharmonic Hall to host concert dedicated to renown mugham singer

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall will host evenings timed to the legendary mugham and folk singer, People's Artist Jabbar Garyagdioghlu on March 27-29.

The event is co-organized by the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, Central Aran and Ganja-Dashkesan Regional Departments of Culture with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry within the project "Cultural Heritage of the Nation" (Xalqın mədəni sərvəti), Azernews reports.

The project "Cultural Heritage of the Nation" aims at promoting the classical examples of Azerbaijan's musical art in the regions, educational activities in order to bring folk music to the general public and modern youth.

As part of the project, a series of events are dedicated to prominent cultural and artistic figures. Previously, evenings dedicated to Fikrat Amirov and Gara Garayev were organized as part of the project.

