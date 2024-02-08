Composers' Union celebrates anniversary of prominent musicologist [PHOTOS]

8 February 2024 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani musicologist Aida Tagizade has made an incredible contribution to the national music scene.

Honoured Art Worker has been working at the Baku Music Academy (BMA) since 1958.

She is the author of about 100 articles published in various newspapers and magazines.

The main topics of the articles are the legacies of such Azerbaijani composers as Uzeyir Hajibayli, Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Arif Malikov, and many others.

In her 1979 monograph "Light," dedicated to Jovdat Hajiyev, Aida Tagizade analyses his five symphonies, the symphonic poem "For Peace", chamber-instrumental music, and "Music Sheets" for piano at a highly professional level.

Aida's books and brochures dedicated to the works of Azerbaijani composers are a contribution to Azerbaijani musicology.

Honoured art worker Aida Tagizade turns 90 this year. The Azerbaijan Composers' Union has solemnly celebrated the birthday of a prominent musicologist.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, People's Artist Frangiz Alizade, addressed the event.

In her speech, Frangiz Alizade stressed that Aida Taghizade has significantly contributed to national musicology through her creative and scientific activities.

Her research on the works of Uzeyir Hajibayli, Jovdat Hajiyev, Soltan Hajibayov, and Akshin Alizade takes pride of place in modern musical science.

Frangiz Alizade underlined that Aida Taghizade's articles about Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, and Arif Malikov are distinguished by a high level of professional skill and artistic expressiveness of style.

Aida Tagizade has always taken an active part in the activities of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union. She also gave lectures on Azerbaijani music at international symposiums and seminars.

Having been engaged in teaching activities at the Azerbaijan Conservatory for many years, Aida Tagizade has trained many young musicologists who today are actively working in various areas of the musical culture of the republic.

Aida Tagizade also made a great contribution to music education in Turkiye, where she taught the history of world music at Bilkent University.

Having completed her speech, Frangiz Alizade presented the hero of the day with a greeting address.

Rector of the Baku Music Academy People's Artist of the USSR, Professor Farhad Badalbayli, conveyed best wishes from the teaching staff of the academy.

On the initiative of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, a brochure was prepared and published for the anniversary of Aida Tagizade, which reflected the extensive activities of the famous musicologist.

This brochure, as well as a number of books written by the hero of the day in different years, were presented at a stand specially installed in the hall of the Union of Composers.

At the event, reports were heard that revealed the main facets of Aida Tagizade's creativity.

Secretary of the Azerbaijan Composers` Union, Honoured Artist, Professor Zemfira Gafarova, spoke about Aida Tagizade's contribution to national musical science.

A speech by the honourable artist, Professor Zumrud Dadashzade, was dedicated to the scientific and pedagogical activities of the musicologist.

Greetings to the hero of the day were also made by the Vice-Rector of the National Conservatory, Honoured Artist, Professor Lala Huseynova, composer, Honoured Artist, Professor Elnara Dadasheva, Honored Cultural Worker, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History Seadet Tahmirazgizi, and Director of the Music College named after. S. Hajibayov in Sumgayit Sabina Mehdiyeva.

The musical program featured piano works by classics of Azerbaijani music, to whose work A. Tagizade devoted her research.

People's Artist Ulviya Hajibayova performed Soltan Hajibeyov's Adagio, while laureate of the international competition Sabina Mehdiyeva delighted the audience with Jovdat Hajiyev's Ballada.

At the end of the evening, the hero of the day herself spoke, greeted with prolonged applause.

Aida Tagizade thanked the leadership of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union for the attention shown to her and the excellent organisation of the anniversary event.

