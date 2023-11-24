Shusha hosts symposium of Turkic word architects [PHOTOS]

24 November 2023 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A symposium of Turkic word architects has kicked off in Shusha.

The event was organized to mark the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Around 60 architects from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Hungary will hold discussions on restoration, conservation of historical architectural monuments and make presentations.

The forum participants will also focus on improvement of the historical environment

The two-day symposium will feature panel discussions on topics such as Issues, challenges and innovations in reserve management and community outreach, Regeneration policies and documents of historic cities, Legislation on the preservation of monuments and nature reserve cities, Economic and tourist opportunities and challenges of historical cities, Protection of the historical urban environment and its adaptation to modern requirements, etc.

The symposium will last until November 25.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz