All previously purchased tickets for Eyyub Yagubov's concert remain valid

People's Artist Eyyub Yagubov will give a concert at Heydar Aliyev Palace on March 25-26.

The singer postponed his concert that was scheduled for February 15-16 amid the earthquake in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

All invitations and previously purchased tickets are valid: those purchased on February 15 - on March 25, and on February 16 - on March 26.

During the concert, Eyyub Yagubov will share the same stage with Big Band Sound Pro, founded by him under the direction of the artistic director, soloist of the Azerbaijan State Television Fuad Musayev, and People's Artist Javan Zeynalli.

Last year the orchestra performed sold-out concerts at the Heydar Aliyev Palace for four days; at the State Security Service Cultural House for two days; at the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall for two days, for a day at the Green Theater, and for a day at the Sea Breeze Resort.

Tickets can be purchased on the website iTicket.az and at all ticket offices in Baku.

For detailed information, please contact:

+994124933377

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

