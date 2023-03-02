Philharmonic Hall hosts evening of organ music [PHOTO]

2 March 2023 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall has hosted evening of organ music. The event was timed to the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide and the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkiye.

As part of the concert, student choir of Baku Music Academy (BMA) and BMA's Chamber Orchestra performed Azerbaijani and European composers, Azernews reports.

The soloists of the concert program included Honored Artist Ilham Nazarov (countertenor), laureates of republican and international competitions Nigar Mammadova (organ), Sabina Orujova (organ), Shafag Abdullayeva (organ), Safura Aslanova (soprano), Sevinj Mirzali (kamancha) and Nahid Mammadov ( tar).

Their performance touched the listeners to the depths of the soul. The performance of Honored Artist Ilham Nazarov made a great impression on the audience.

Ilham Nazarov is the only holder of two voices in Azerbaijan at once - a countertenor and a baritone. He became the first Azerbaijani vocalist to perform at Rome Opera House.

Nazarov is a laureate, winner of titles and awards of various international competitions and festivals, including Citta Di Pesaro (Italy), a contest named after Jovdet Hajiyev (USA), Muslim Magomayev International Vocal Competition, etc. He was named the Best Coach at competition of vocal teachers up to 35 years old (USA).

