Famed jazzman presents new album in Paris [PHOTO/VIDEO]

Famed national jazzman Etibar Asadali has performed a grand concert in France, Azernews reports.

The concert was timed to the musician's album presentation "Mugham" and took place in Paris' Le Baiser Salé jazz club.

The music album includes traditional Azerbaijani compositions with jazz rhythms.

In Paris, Etibar Asadli mesmerized the listeners with ethno-jazz music.

He shared the same stage with Chris Jennings (double bass) and Yoann Schmidt (drums).

Etibar Asadli is the author of 11 plays for piano, theme and variation, a sonata, for violin and piano 2 preludes, 3 plays for flute and flute, 2 preludes for violin, 1 romance and for the great symphonic orchestra 1 symphonic overture.

From 2008 to 2013, he successfully performed at multiple festivals, including Baku Jazz Festival and the festival dedicated to Kovkab Safaraliyeva.

He gave many solo concerts in many parts of the world, thrilling the audiences with beautiful compositions inspired by Azerbaijan's traditional music.

In 2014, he performed several concerts as part of the Rast group at the 48th Montreux Jazz Festival that took place in Switzerland.

In October, he performed a solo concert at the International Baku Jazz Festival.

Furthermore, the musician performed an ethnic-jazz concert in Paris alongside star musician Shahriyar Imanov within Days of Azerbaijani Culture.

The musician successfully toured Azerbaijan, the USA, Britain, Austria, Russia, Switzerland, France, Turkiye, Ukraine, Bulgaria, China, South Korea, etc.

