Eurovision stars rock music stage in Amsterdam [PHOTO]

Samira Efendi has joined Eurovision stars in the Netherlands, Azernews reports.

The 2nd Het Grote Songfestivalfeest brought together Eurovision singers Alexander Rybak, Neta Barzilai, Loreen, Kalush Orchestra, Sam Ryder, TIX, Duncan Laurence, Helena Paparizou, and many others.

Efendi, who represented Azerbaijan at the Eurovision Song Contest, was enthusiastically greeted in Amsterdam by the song contest participants and fans of her music.

During the show, Samira Efendi performed her Eurovision hit Mata Hari on Ziggo Dome stage arena. The singer looked stunning. Her make-up stylist was Sabina Imanova.

The Eurovision star rocked the stage in front of thousands of music lovers.

Last year, Samira Efendi performed in the second half of the Eurovision 2021 final with the song "Mata Hari" and took 20th place. Speaking about the meaning of the song, Efendi noted that it is about female power.

She thrilled Eurovision fans with a stunning performance that featured a giant orb in the background.

At the end of the stage show, the orb was lifted into the air where it exploded in a rain of golden sparkles, leaving the image of Nazar, a symbol of fortune in Azerbaijan.

Designed by Rufat Ismayil, Efendi's costume was adorned with precious and semi-precious stones; it combined Azerbaijan's traditional elements but with a modern twist.

In 2022, Nadir Rustamli represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2022. The singer left Eurovision fans speechless with the song "Fade To Black" co-written by Andreas Stone, Anders Rethov, Sebastian Schub, and Thomas Stengard. He came 16th, scoring 106 points.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has confirmed its participation in the Eurovision 2023 song contest. Next year will mark Azerbaijan's 15th involvement in the Eurovision Song Contest since its debut in 2008.

Around 37 countries will join the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool, UK, in May 2023.

