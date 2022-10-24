Famous pianist to perform at Mugham Center

24 October 2022 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center will host another concert by the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra October 25, Azernews reports.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals.

Founded in 2016, the Cadenza Orchestra aims at preserving the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and developing the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is composer Turkar Gasimzada.

Famous pianist Zakir Asadov will perform at the concert titled "Return to Baku". The evening will feature works by great German composer Johann Sebastian Bach.

Johann Sebastian Bach wrote over 1,000 works that enjoy immense popularity all over the world to this day. The musician deservedly occupies a place among the greatest composers in the history of mankind. He wrote extensively for organ and for other keyboard instruments.

