Azerbaijani cultural figures pay tribute to eminent composer [PHOTO/VIDEO]

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani eminent composer Emin Sabitoglu would have turned 85 years in 2022.

The Culture Ministry has organized a memorable concert at the Heydar Aliyev Palace to mark the composer's anniversary, Azernews reports.

People's Artists Flora Karimova, Brilliant Dadashova, Azer Zeynalov, Ilgar Muradov, Gulyaz Mammadova, Gulyanag Mammadova, Honored Artists Nuria Huseynova, Elton Huseynaliyev, Lala Mammadova, Shola Safaraliyeva, Eldar Mammadov and many others performed at the concert. The singers were warmly received by the audience. Their performances were met with a storm of applause.

The host of the evening was honored cultural worker Rahib Azari, director - chief director of the State Academic Musical Theater Javid Imamverdiyev.

Emin Sabitoglu was one of those geniuses who enriched national music.

Emin Sabitoglu composed fascinating music pieces based on Azerbaijan's cultural traditions.

Sabitoglu was the author of one symphony, three symphonic poems, three cantatas, a string quartet, poems for violin and piano, over 600 songs, and nine musical comedies.

In addition, the composer created a large number of musical works for theatrical productions in a variety of genres.

It’s hard to imagine Azerbaijani cinema or theater without the music of the famous composer. The generations of the 1970-the 80s remember Sabitoglu well and love his songs written for more than twenty films and documentaries.

A talented, multi-faceted composer for many years fruitfully cooperated with leading film directors. His works have become the musical basis for more than twenty fictional and so many documentaries, which largely influenced their popularity with the audience.

Moreover, Sabitoglu wrote songs for many films, including Tahmina, The Last night of the year, Dada Korkut, The first love of Baladadash, and so on.

The composer worked in Istanbul for the last six years of his life as a professor at the Turkish National Conservatory.

