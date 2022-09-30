Reza Deghati launches project dedicated to 44-day Victory Road [PHOTO]

30 September 2022 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous photographer Reza Deghati has launched a project called "Photo Attention" dedicated to the 44-day Victory Road, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

Within the framework of the project, Reza Deghati tells his stories about the photos he took in Karabakh for 44 days. Also, his photos are presented in video format on his Instagram page.

The videos were made with the support of ATV TV channel.

For over the past 40 years, photographer Reza Deghati captured thousands of powerful images that tell impressive human stories. Along with his powerful and weighty pictures, the world-famous photographer has always drawn the attention of the world community to the Azerbaijani realities.

Reza Deghati for the first time visited Azerbaijan in 1987. In 1997, he lived in Azerbaijan for several months and traveled across the country capturing the ordinary people in their everyday life, customs, and traditions of various people.

He familiarized the international community with the outcome of Armenian vandalism, destruction, and other atrocities on the liberated Azerbaijani lands, he witnessed while traveling across Azerbaijan.

As a researcher at the National Geographic Society, Reza Deghati received a number of international awards.

In 2022, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev awarded a renowned photographer with the Dostluq Order.

The photographer was awarded the Glory Medal of the University of Missouri and the title of honorary doctor of the American University of Paris (AUP). For his services, the French government awarded him the National Order of Merit.

