Culture Ministry provides insight into traditional clothing items

3 August 2022 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry continues to provide insight into Shusha's rich culture and history within the project "Shusha's cultural gems", Azernews reports, citing the ministry's website.

The Culture Ministry has informed culture and history enthusiasts about kurdu, known as a traditional clothing piece in Shusha.

Kurdu was a quilted sleeveless jacket designed for women. The velvet jacket used to be worn in Shusha, as well as throughout Azerbaijan.

The jacket was showcased within the project's section dedicated to the traditional costumes of the Shusha region.

The unique clothing piece does not lose its relevance.

Traditional gowns in Azerbaijan are varied and come in many forms and colors.

The national costumes are original and beautiful. They are vivid, comfortable, and beautifully crafted.

The traditional dress is all about delicate embroidery and bright colors, where red is dominating.

In the past, brides used to wear a red wedding gown. In Baku, a bride wears a white dress with a beautiful red silk sash tied around her waist. For Azerbaijanis, the red color is a symbol of well-being and happiness.

Young girls used to wear bright dresses decorated with various golden patterns. Therefore, a bright color scheme is a distinctive feature of the national costume of Azerbaijani women.

The fabrics, used in the traditional costumes, include silk, flax, wool, or cotton. The finishing of clothes could make the simplest outfit expensive and rich in appearance. With the use of laces, and golden and silver threads, craftsmen created a real work of art. Coins were used from precious metals as ornaments that could be collected by whole generations.

The typical traditional dress consists of under and outer garments and clothes for the upper and lower body.

A bag-shaped cover veil was an important part of the costume, which women wore while going out. Women also wore a short jacket called arkhalig with long sleeves, fitting back and chest, with a wide opening in the front.

Single girls covered their heads with arakhchin decorated with embroidery. The top of an arakhchin was covered with kalagayi.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993