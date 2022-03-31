By Laman Ismayilova

The Greater Caucasus Cup 2022 Regional Art Competition has been successfully held in Shaki.

For two days, 1351 participants from 22 regions showed their dance skills at the Heydar Aliyev Center and the School of Arts No. 4.

The large-scale regional competition was initiated by the Azerbaijan Youth Union The Culture Ministry provided the organizational support to the contest.

"I am happy to be involved in such a grand celebration of the Azerbaijani culture. Frankly speaking, we did not expect such a response from all corners of our homeland, and we did not quite clearly imagine what kind of competition the participants would face. I would like to personally thank the leadership of the Shaki Regional Department of Culture represented by Tarlan Nasibov for his excellent attitude towards young cultural figures. His personal contribution, as well as the leadership of the art center where the competition was held, are simply invaluable," said the contest organizer, the head of the Youth Union's Art Department Aziz Azizov.

The head of the judge panel Ayten Ahmadova noted the increased interest in art in the country's regions.

" We were very surprised by how much the level of art in the regions has grown in recent years. This also applies to academic areas, and in particular to the folk instrument. Greater Caucasus Cup 2022 was an incredible holiday for the soul," she said.

The panel of judges also included Sabina Mehdiyeva, Aflaruz Mammadov, Aziz Azizov, Ulviya Hasanova and Farhad Aliyev.

The nominations included solo, duets, small groups (up to 8 people), ensembles (up to 24 people), large ensembles (25 or more participants), age categories - kids (up to 7 years old), children in the 1st age category (7 -8 years old) and in the 2nd age category (9-10 years old), juniors in the 1st age category (11-12 years old) and in the 2nd age category (13-15 years old), adults (16 years old and older).

The contestants competed in dance art (all directions), piano, classical instrument, folk instrument (tar, kamancha, saz, canon, accordion, balaban, etc.), academic vocals, pop vocals, mugham, artistic reading, acting skills, etc.

