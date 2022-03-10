By Laman Ismayilova

National Theater Day has been celebrated with colorful flash mob at Baku Metro Station.

The metro passengers enjoyed theatrical show within "Theater Everywhere" project carried out by the Culture Ministry with the support of the State Musical Theater, Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Ganjlik Mall and Baku Metro. The general producer of the project is Zaur Mirzazade.

Fascinating shows took place at Ganjlik Mall, Icharishahar, Sahil and other metro stations.

Scenes from the plays "Homage to Notre Dame de Paris" and "The Cloth Peddler" were shown during the flash mob.

National Theater in Azerbaijan was created in the 1870s at the initiative of prominent playwright Mirza Fatali Akhundov.

On March 10, 1873, Baku Real School performed the comedy "Adventure-vizier-khan Lankaran" by Mirza Fatali Akhundov.

Azerbaijan prominent playwrights, actors and directors have played a great role in the formation of the national theater.

Eminent cultural and public figures like Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Hasan bey Zardabi, Najaf bey Vazirov, Jalil Mammadguluzade, Jafar Jabbarli, Ilyas Efendiyev, Huseyn Arablinski, and many others played an invaluable role in the formation and development of the national theater.

There are a number of theaters operating in Azerbaijan, including Shaki Drama Theater, YUGH Theater and many others.

This year the professional national theater in Azerbaijan turns 149 years old.

Today, Azerbaijani theater art is taking a new turn in the art world. The country pays great attention to the development of theater art.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz