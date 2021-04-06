By Laman Ismayilova

The National Carpet Museum continues to delight art lovers with various projects. The museum has recently provided insight into Nizami's cultural heritage.

During the lecture, Doctor of Philosophy in Philology, Associate Professor Tahmina Badalova informed art lovers about the characteristic features of different art fields, including poetry, painting, architecture, music as well as the legacy of Nizami Ganjavi.

The event was followed by a presentation of the book "Nizami Ganjavi and Kalila and Dimna motives".

Notably, the Carpet Museum invites everyone to take part in a master class on carpet sketch led by Honored Artist Taryer Bashirov​.

The museum will provide the necessary tools for sketch drawing. No more than 10 people can attend the master class amid quarantine rules. For registration, please visit the following link.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum never ceases to amaze everyone with its beautiful architecture.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, it is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet Ugakh was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet Chelebi enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with world-leading museum organizations.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

