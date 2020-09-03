By Laman Ismayilova

A feature film " Farida", produced by Narimanfilm, has won two prizes at the 19th Moscow Film Festival "Bydem jhit".

The film's leading actress Maryam Ibragimova was awarded for the best female role. Moreover, the feature film "Farida" took the third place in the category "Full-length feature films".

The film festival " Bydem jhit " was traditionally timed to coincide with the Day of Russian Cinema and the celebration of the Day of the City of Moscow. The awards were presented at the closing of the festival, which took place on September 2.

The film "Farida" was shot by the Narimanfilm film company in cooperation with the St. Petersburg School of New Cinema. The duration of the film is 70 minutes.

Screenplay and director of the film Ksenia Lagutina, cameraman Dmitry Nagovsky, sound engineer Alexander Demyanov, costume designer Philip Nyrkov, make-up artist Alexandra Kosvintseva, producer Nariman Mammadov.

The main role in the film is played by the young actress Maryam Ibragimova. Abdukarim Nasirov, Dilya Ulasheva and other actors also starred in the film.

The film tells about a young girl with hearing problems from the village of Khinalig, who comes to St. Petersburg to find her husband. She doesn't know anything about where he is now. The big city brings her together and divorces her with different people and turns her life upside down.

The film was shot in the genre of drama. The filming took place in St. Petersburg.

