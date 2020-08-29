By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani designer Gulnara Khalilova will present her stunning collection at International Digital Fashion Week.

The national designer will delight fashionistas with stunning outfits from fashion collection inspired by Karabakh region.

The International Digital Fashion Week will open its doors on September 5, bringing together leading fashion designers from 75 countries.

Speaking about the fashion event, Gulnara Khalilova told Trend Life that the Digital Fashion Week is a platform that unites the fashion world of America, Europe and Asia. World famous designers will take part in the project, showcasing ther fashion collections. As Khalilova noted, it is a great honor for her to represent Azerbaijan at such prestigious international event.

IDFW Fashion Week will be aired via FNL App . NL is available for viewing on Apple TV, Roku TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and all Android and Apple iOS devices for six months.

Earlier, Gulnara Khalilova presented her collection "Silk Treasure" at the 5th season of Aspara Fashion Week in Kazakhstan.

The four-day fashion show was held virtually amid coronavirus pandemic, bringing together designers from many countries.

Gulnara Khalilova, the head of the Center of National Costumes, is a frequent guest of international fashion weeks. She is the two-times winner at Eurasian International Fashion Festival "Silk Road" held in China.

Her works are also very popular among Turkish public figures, representatives of culture and art such as Ajda Pekkan, Emrah Erdogan, Beyazit Ozturk, Soner Sarikabadayi, and others.

She also designed costume for Azerbaijan's 2013 Eurovision representative Farid Mammadov and created hand panel with the official mascots of the EuroGames.

During the opening of Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, Champion of the European Games Ilham Zakiyev was in national dress, created by the designer which was a novelty in the history of the Olympic movement.

Khalilova is the author of a number of books dedicated to the traditions of clothing, including the history of Azerbaijan national clothing, the textbooks and catalogs for higher education institutions.

In 2014-2015 she worked as a teacher at the State Academy of Fine Arts. Since 2017, she is teaching at Khazar University. The designer also heads the Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association.

--

