By Laman Ismayilova

Initiated by the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, "Gənclərə dəstək" project has joined #evdəqal #gəncləridinlə campaigns, calling for self-isolation amid coronavirus outbreak.

As part of the actions, laureates of international and republican competitions Nargiz Huseynzade, Elmira Dadasheva, Ali Hasanli, Ayten Rustamli and Sevinj Mirzali delighted the listeners with their home performances.

Notably, "Gənclərə dəstək" project aims at discovering and supporting young talents in Azerbaijan.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzade, project coordinator - Ayla Karimova Zaharia.

The concert programs, organized as part of this initiative, address the wide audience with different preferences and tastes.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz