By Laman Ismayilova

ANIMAFILM Festival invites cartoon lovers to join the festival's kids jury.

According to the festival's rules, Kids Jury will select the winners in categories Best Short Animated Film for Kids and Best Short Animated Film Filmed by Kids.

The jury will consist of 5-10 cartoon lovers, who cannot imagine their lives without animated films.

Notably, the 2nd ANIMAFILM Baku International Animation Festival was held in Baku on October 18-20, bringing the best of world animation to the City of Winds.

The 2nd ANIMAFILM Baku International Animation Festival started its work with a large conference devoted to Azerbaijani animation - its past and present. The history of Azerbaijani animation was also highlighted in a book.

A three-day event featured animated films shot for adults and the youngest viewers. Workshops and other events were held as part of the festival.

The international jury was headed by Masud Panachi, famous Azerbaijani director and animator. The jury was composed of professionals from Germany, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, and the Czech Republic.

The next festival will take place in Baku on October 14-18, 2020. The festival will be dedicated to French animation.

Moreover, the festival organizers created ANIMAFILM School, where they are teaching children and adults animation.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/9y6jnzgq57hnzqj/AACxx-3EAgmYR0u8MJ252vAda?dl=0

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz