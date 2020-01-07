By Laman Ismayilova

Works of Nizami Ganjavi, the most prominent figure of medieval Azerbaijani philosophical poetry, occupies a special place in Azerbaijani literature. His five poems, collectively known as the Khamsa (Quintet), are considered the treasury of Azerbaijani poetry.

A monument to the prominent poet will be erected in Kharkov, Ukraine. In 2020, it is also planned to open a park named after Nizami Ganjavi. The park will be laid in the center of Kharkov city.

In addition, Days of Azerbaijani Culture will be held in Ukraine all year round.

Over the past two years, monuments to such famous personalities as Muslim Magomayev and Nasimi have been also erected in Ukraine.

Nizami's legacy is of great importance for Azerbaijani culture. The poet, who began by writing lyrics in short forms – gasida, gazal, rubai has gained popularity all over the world.

The works of Nizami Ganjavi were translated into many languages. The rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved like precious pearls in famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in cities such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history. The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

The description of a man's inner world, his feelings, and thoughts along with the dynamic development of the main hero's characters underlies the basic aim and content of Nizami’s literary school.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz