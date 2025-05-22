Azerbaijan to introduce logistics subsidies to boost exports this year

22 May 2025 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

In 2025, Azerbaijan will implement a new mechanism that provides logistics subsidies to support exporters entering foreign markets.

Azernews reports that this announcement was made by Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), during his speech at the SHE Congress 2025 held in Baku.

“I believe everyone is aware of the challenges related to logistics,” Abdullayev said. “We expect that the introduction of this new mechanism will significantly support the growth of our exports.”

He also emphasized that attracting investments remains a top priority for AZPROMO. “We are consistently implementing initiatives across all of our platforms that support projects by women investors and entrepreneurs. I believe these efforts should be further expanded,” he added.