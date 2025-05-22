Azerbaijan to introduce logistics subsidies to boost exports this year
In 2025, Azerbaijan will implement a new mechanism that provides logistics subsidies to support exporters entering foreign markets.
Azernews reports that this announcement was made by Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), during his speech at the SHE Congress 2025 held in Baku.
“I believe everyone is aware of the challenges related to logistics,” Abdullayev said. “We expect that the introduction of this new mechanism will significantly support the growth of our exports.”
He also emphasized that attracting investments remains a top priority for AZPROMO. “We are consistently implementing initiatives across all of our platforms that support projects by women investors and entrepreneurs. I believe these efforts should be further expanded,” he added.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!