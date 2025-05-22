War criminal Ishkhanyan’s televised interview revealed during Baku war crimes trial

22 May 2025 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

During the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court, a video recording was presented featuring a 2016 interview given by Davit Ishkhanyan to the television channel of the former so-called separatist entity in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

In the footage, Ishkhanyan openly discussed the activities of the Armenian nationalist “Dashnaktsutyun” party in Azerbaijan’s territories during the early 1990s. He stated: “Dashnaktsutyun came to Garabagh in 1990–1991. The main activity, of course, was in the frontline area. That is why work was being carried out in this direction. Dashnaktsutyun was active in Garabagh not only with weapons, but also in terms of material and human resources. Another main issue was the issue of organisation. Dashnaktsutyun played the role of a shield for us. It is no coincidence that the Dashnaktsutyun party showed its brilliant activity in army building and other areas in 1990–1991 and until 1994. At that time, Dashnak representatives, fighters and groups were being formed. I was one of them at that time.”

When asked about the integration of the former so-called separatist entity with Armenia, Ishkhanyan replied: “My personal opinion is that the most correct way is to finally unify Karabakh with Armenia. This should be our main and final result. We are currently in a transitional period. For me, Garabagh and historical Armenia are the same concepts, I see them together.”

However, when questioned by the state prosecutor in court regarding his past statements, Ishkhanyan denied that “Dashnaktsutyun” had provided military support to the separatist forces, effectively refuting parts of his own recorded statements.

It should be noted that the trial involves citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of committing numerous crimes, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, the planning and waging of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and the forcible seizure and retention of power. The proceedings continue as Azerbaijani authorities seek accountability for the actions committed during Armenia’s decades-long military occupation.