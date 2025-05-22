Video evidence shows suspect admitting role in Shusha occupation, denies later

22 May 2025 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

In a hearing held today at the Baku Military Court, a video material was presented showing Levon Mnatsakanyan, a suspect accused of involvement in the occupation of Shusha by Armenian forces, admitting his participation in the event.

According to Azernews, the video captures Mnatsakanyan stating: “When Shusha was taken, I was in Ashot Gulyan’s unit. Our unit operated to the left side of their unit — towards Shusha Fortress. Our unit worked closely with their unit. The main breach of the front line occurred in the center and on the left flank.”

However, when prosecutors defending the state’s accusations questioned Mnatsakanyan about the video, he denied the statements he made on camera.

The trial concerns numerous charges against Armenian citizens, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure and retention of power, among other serious offenses resulting from Armenia’s military aggression.

The proceedings are scheduled to continue on May 23.