SMBDA prioritizes women’s entrepreneurship, says Chairman

22 May 2025 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The goal of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), under the Ministry of Economy, is to promote and develop women's entrepreneurship.

Azernews reports that this was stated by the Chairman of the Board of the agency, Orkhan Mammadov, at the "SHE Congress" held in Baku.

"Participating in today’s forum on women’s entrepreneurship means witnessing a major transformation not only in the economy but also in society. A woman entrepreneur is not just someone engaged in business—she contributes to the development of her family, society, and country. She is someone willing to take risks and embrace innovation. This is essential, as women are active in every area of life. Progress requires risk, and we must harness women's skills, determination, and initiative as a key force in economic growth. That’s why SMBDA prioritizes the development of women’s entrepreneurship. A strong woman means a strong family, a strong society, and a strong economy," he noted.

The Chairman added that SMBDA offers a broad range of activities and support tools for women entrepreneurs: "These include both financial aid and institutional support mechanisms. Using these tools, any woman can confidently pursue entrepreneurial activities."