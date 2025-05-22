Israel's envoy praises Azerbaijan’s commitment to diplomatic safety

22 May 2025 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek has expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for its steadfast commitment to the safety of Israeli diplomats and the local Jewish community.

As reported by Azernews, Ambassador Deek shared a statement on his social media account in response to a shocking terror attack that took place in Washington, D.C., where two employees of the Israeli Embassy were shot at close range during a Jewish event.

“We are shaken by the horrific terrorist attack at a Jewish event in Washington, where two employees of the Israeli Embassy were shot at close range,” the ambassador wrote. “I want to thank the people of Azerbaijan for their solidarity, and the government of Azerbaijan for its unwavering commitment to protecting Israeli diplomats and the Jewish community in this beautiful country.”

The attack drew international condemnation and is under active investigation.

According to U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, the two embassy staff members were killed in the early morning hours near the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.

“Two employees of the Israeli Embassy were killed this evening in front of the Jewish Museum in Washington,” she wrote on her official X (formerly Twitter) account. “We are investigating the incident.”