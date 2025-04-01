Israel gains approval to export fresh fruits to Azerbaijan
Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, through its Plant Protection and Inspection Service, has announced that Azerbaijan has granted permission for the import of fresh fruits from Israel, Azernews reports.
The Ministry noted that mangoes, avocados, and peppers will be among the products exported to Azerbaijan.
The approval follows a proactive request from the Israeli Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security. It enables the structured and organized export of fruits from Israel to Azerbaijan. However, each shipment must comply with Azerbaijan’s phytosanitary regulations, including mandatory health certification and adherence to specific conditions for each fruit type.
